Listen to a Story from Motherboard’s First Ever Short Story Collection

Some days, it feels like all you can do is watch worlds burn.

This is especially true in the desperate small towns that pocket the parts of America some derisively call ‘Flyover Country.’

Today on Cyber, we’ve got something special. Motherboard is publishing a book! It’s called Terraform and it drops on August 16. It’s a collection of short stories about the near future and the dystopian present. With me today on the show are the book’s editors, Claire L. Evans and Brian Merchant as well as special guest Tim Maughan. He’s the author of the novel Infinite Detail and … the Terraform story Flyover Country.

Terraform’s stories are all about possible futures. Flyover Country is a window into one of those worlds. One that may seem unpleasantly familiar.



Flyover Country

