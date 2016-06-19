Listen to a Track From Dan Melchior’s New Album of Musical Snapshots Taken From Over His Career

To say Dan Melchior’s recorded output is considerable is like saying Shane MacGowan enjoys the occasional pint.
The talented and prodigious UK songwriter, who has called the United States home for a number of years, first appeared on record in 1997 and has since recorded over 35 LPs both as a solo artist and with his bands Broke Revue and Dan Melchior und Das Menace.
Taking in elements of blues, vintage R&B, British psych pop and more unique experimentalism, Melchior’s music continues to push an idiosyncratic envelope and over the years he has collaborated with artists as diverse as Billy Childish and Graham Lambkin of The Shadow Ring.
His latest release Filthy Frozen River Rag, released on Stolen Body Records, is a 28-track double LP that acts as a collage of snapshots, many hewn acoustic tracks, recorded in Durham, North Carolina and Fairlawn, Ohio between 2009 and 2015. As Dan says, “It’s a collection of songs (in a pretty loose definition of that word) that teeter on the edge of chaos and/or liberation.It all accumulates in a pretty disorienting and befuddling way, I think.”
Listen to the lead track “Ice Cream and Hailstones” a song that Dan says, “isn’t really about anything lyric wise, just an attempt to create an atmosphere. It’s supposed to sound like a lounge band losing it”
Filthy Frozen River Rag Track list:
Ice Cream And Hailstones
Oyster Oyster
New Pair Of Trousers
Ozzy Feldman One
Rotten Rubber Rabbit
War Dance
Says The Engineer
Terse And Taciturn
My Wasteland
It’s a Hard Life At Sea
Ozzy Feldman Two
Eyehooks For Andrew
Seabed Boogie
Gel Crash Helmet
My Card Ran Out
Pyre
Noel Edmond’s Wife
The Worlds So Strange
Mock Mock Tudor
Ozzy Feldman Three
The Spider In My Shoes
City Lights
They Made You Grey
Two Dogs
When They Come
Ozzy Feldman Four
Trying To Act Cool In A Village Blues
Propagando Cult
‘Filthy Frozen River Rag!’ is available August 19 and it will be available on a double LP (both colour vinyl), CD and on download through Stolen Body records.