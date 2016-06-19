Listen to a Track From Dan Melchior’s New Album of Musical Snapshots Taken From Over His Career

To say Dan Melchior’s recorded output is considerable is like saying Shane MacGowan enjoys the occasional pint.

The talented and prodigious UK songwriter, who has called the United States home for a number of years, first appeared on record in 1997 and has since recorded over 35 LPs both as a solo artist and with his bands Broke Revue and Dan Melchior und Das Menace.

Taking in elements of blues, vintage R&B, British psych pop and more unique experimentalism, Melchior’s music continues to push an idiosyncratic envelope and over the years he has collaborated with artists as diverse as Billy Childish and Graham Lambkin of The Shadow Ring.

His latest release Filthy Frozen River Rag, released on Stolen Body Records, is a 28-track double LP that acts as a collage of snapshots, many hewn acoustic tracks, recorded in Durham, North Carolina and Fairlawn, Ohio between 2009 and 2015. As Dan says, “It’s a collection of songs (in a pretty loose definition of that word) that teeter on the edge of chaos and/or liberation.It all accumulates in a pretty disorienting and befuddling way, I think.”

Listen to the lead track “Ice Cream and Hailstones” a song that Dan says, “isn’t really about anything lyric wise, just an attempt to create an atmosphere. It’s supposed to sound like a lounge band losing it”

Filthy Frozen River Rag Track list:

Ice Cream And Hailstones

Oyster Oyster

New Pair Of Trousers

Ozzy Feldman One

Rotten Rubber Rabbit

War Dance

Says The Engineer

Terse And Taciturn

My Wasteland

It’s a Hard Life At Sea

Ozzy Feldman Two

Eyehooks For Andrew

Seabed Boogie

Gel Crash Helmet

My Card Ran Out

Pyre

Noel Edmond’s Wife

The Worlds So Strange

Mock Mock Tudor

Ozzy Feldman Three

The Spider In My Shoes

City Lights

They Made You Grey

Two Dogs

When They Come

Ozzy Feldman Four

Trying To Act Cool In A Village Blues

Propagando Cult

‘Filthy Frozen River Rag!’ is available August 19 and it will be available on a double LP (both colour vinyl), CD and on download through Stolen Body records.