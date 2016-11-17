Listen to an Extremely Smooth and Funky New Pharrell Song

It must be hard being Pharrell, all that being cool and making bangers with Justin Timberlake you have to do. But somehow, he copes, and as if to prove just how well, he’s shared a new song called “Crave.”



The track is a little less “Happy” and a little more “Come Get It Bae” (thank GOD), and though it’s heavy on the tight guitars and soulful vocals which characterised the sound on his last record G I R L, it’s also rhythmic and, dare I say it, maybe even a little bit reminiscent​ of N.E.R.D.



“Crave” will be part of the soundtrack for Hidden Figures, an upcoming movie about three women whose calculations helped NASA send their first astronaut to complete an orbit of the Earth​ (which is a real story, by the way). Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson is in it, as is Janelle Monáe, plus a whole host of other Hollywood baddies. Pharrell, who is overseeing the soundtrack, has already released two songs from it – “Surrender” and “Runnin’” – but we like “Crave” the best.

Give it a listen below and say a silent prayer that it means the N.E.R.D. reunion is not too far off:

Videos by VICE

Follow Lauren on Twitter​.



(Image via YouTube​)