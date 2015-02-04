Listen to Action Bronson’s Exclusive New Track for ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

In the newest episode of Fuck, That’s Delicious, our host Action Bronson perfects his Angus beef fat-dipped blunt formula, gets pedicures with one of the strongest men in the world, and wows a ginormous crowd at the Odd Future Carnival. But while he’s eating, blazing, and rapping his way through beautiful Los Angeles, he also finds time to lay down a track with crazy talented producer The Alchemist.

Listen below for their exclusive track “Big League Chew,” made especially for FTD and not even available on his upcoming album of unprecedented greatness, Mr. Wonderful. This one is for the MUNCHIES crowd. Check it out.