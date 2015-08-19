Listen to “After Image”, the Latest Club Ready Jam From Trax Couture’s World Series

It’s a pretty good day to be a fan of Rushmore, owner of esteemed club label Trax Couture and co-founder of the seminal House of Trax parties. In addition to this hot off the presses entry in Hyponik’s mix series — which premiered over there this morning and is a breakneck set of house, ballroom, footwork, Jersey club and more —he’s been kind enough to gift us over here at THUMP with an exclusive cut from the next instalment of the globetrotting World Series EPs.

After great releases from the likes of Dreams, Akito and Imaabs, we’ve somehow reached the tenth instalment of this series, and this time round Rushmore’s looked to the US for inspiration. Portland, Oregon, is a city that you’re more likely to associate with coffee and chinstroking indie than upfront club music, but C Plus Plus are looking to change that. Lead track, “After Image”, which we’re premiering exclusively below, is, according to it’s creators, a “5am lost in the rave” affair and we’re inclined to agree. It thuds into the ether with aplomb and we’ve been hammering it ever since Rushmore was kind enough to drop it into our inbox. Check it out for yourself now.

Videos by VICE

If you’re feeling that and want to check out an EP that contains, a “low slung Bmore infused glass raiser,” and more, you’re in luck. The whole thing drops next week on the 24th of August.

Follow Trax Couture on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter