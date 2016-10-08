Listen to an Abrasive New Track From Brain Slug’s Album of No-Frills New York City Hardcore

​New York’s Brain Slug​ have been involved in the hardcore punk racket for a number of years. Playing a no-frills, but aggressive style that pays more mind to Life’s Blood or Citizens Arrest’s classic 1991 album Colossus than whatever’s cool this month, the band deliver gruff uncompromising hardcore punk.

As Tony Rettman explained when describing the band in VICE back in 2012, “There’s no overly studied laptop derived muddy recording…no doe-eyed longing for 82 pit action…no trust funded squatting… just that legitimate rage and timeless desperation us social retards long for”.

Despite a few lineup changes, the band still operate with much the same formula – get in, get it done and get out of the way.



A few years in the making, and following up their ‘CREEP//Annihilate Me’ and ‘Distort New York’ singles, their long awaited full length Live in Power is about to be released. From the album cover featuring a photo taken in Queens during a NYC blizzard, to the 15-fast tracks, the album reflects a feeling of being trapped. Listen to the track “Mortar & Brick” which band member Gravel Teeth has told us is about New York City and life in modern cities.

“I don’t think man was meant to live in rows of giant concrete boxes and I think that there is a direct correlation between the insane infrastructure we’ve created and the psychological state of the people who live within it. Living in cities disconnects people from basic aspects of life; how to survive without technology or modern conveniences, how to treat people with common decency and active consideration, even being in touch with ones own thoughts and emotions. People become beasts in a cage.”

‘Live In Power’ is available on Just A Audial​(US) and Hardware Records​ (EU).

