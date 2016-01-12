Listen to an Hour Long Bowie Mix Made by Optimo’s JD Twitch

Much of the electronic music community has responded with heavy heart to the news of David Bowie’s passing yesterday, at the age of 69. We’ve already reflected on how much he contributed to the world of electronic production, but it would be a mistake to forget how much of his music has been played in nightclubs throughout his career. Optimo’s JD Twitch certainly hasn’t forgotten this, and has paid tribute to the artist with an hour long mix of his favourite sections. Accompanying the mix, Twitch simply said: “Unable to do anything else today, I did this. One hour of Bowie songs I have played in discotheques over the years.”

Listen to the full mix below.

