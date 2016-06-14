Listen to ‘Bankroll’, the Latest Piece of Heaving Trap from Young New Zealand Producer LMC

New Zealand may not be the first place that comes to mind at the mention of trap music, but Auckland producer LMC, is changing the way we think about that. Drawing influences from a range of electronic styles, as well as his time working at Pita Pit, LMC has built a significant following in both New Zealand and Australia over the past few years.

LMC is also the co-founder of Slo:Wave, a collective of like minded producers and musicians who have created a platform to release music and throw parties. We caught up with the young producer to discuss his latest heaver “Bankroll’, a collaboration with LA’s Madbliss.

Noisey: What is the Auckland and NZ scene like now? Who is hot?

LMC:The scene is crazy right now. So much local talent. Dudes like Montell2099 and Quix are leading the way but there is also a lot of undiscovered talent (Nekolye, 2047, Hyan, T1R, Wayvee, Katana, Eli Grand, Sysyi, Haan808, ANNKA, Stuss) just to name a few. I feel like I meet a new local producer every week, the scene is very much alive right now.

What is Slo:Wave?

Slo:Wave is a collective I help run with my friend Eugene (Wayvee). We started it to shine a light on some of the more underground talent out there. Although our presence is mostly online right now, we are working towards putting on more live events and showcases. The events we’ve put on so far have received a pretty good response, which we are humbled by.

How’d you hook up with Madbliss?

We’ve been following each other for a couple of years now. I guess over time we started talking and decided to make some music together. The internet’s a wonderful thing.

The new track is called “Bankroll”. Is there too mucy emphasis on materialism in hip hop these days?

I guess there’s a lot of ‘Money Rap’ out there these days. It doesn’t really worry me, I tend to focus on the music side of things.

Maybe there’s a bit of a disconnect between the messages the genre pushed in it’s early days compared to what it preaches now.

To be honest we just named the track “Bankroll” because it sounds cool (laughs).

Do you still work at Pita Pit? What’s the go-to item on the menu?

Whats hot? Definitely the Sriracha sauce. Maybe I can give out the secret formula in my next interview.

Catch LMC at the Slo:Wave Wellington Takeover July 9 at Betty’s featuring T1R, Wayvee, Hyan, Nekolye and 2047

