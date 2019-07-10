Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song From ‘The Lion King’

Disney has finally released the song “Spirit,” the song that Beyoncé, a.k.a Nala, will sing in the live-action reboot of The Lion King. The song is about feeling your true power, and it brings a modern twist to the movie’s soundtrack.

“Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation,” Beyoncé said in a press release. “It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers.” The song reportedly has R&B, pop, hip-hop, and Afro Beat influences.

“Spirit” will be featured on a new Beyoncé-curated album called The Lion King: The Gift. Check the song out below. The Lion King and the aforementioned album are out July 19.

