Listen to Big Man and Their Steady Contempt For the Opportunistic, Selfish and Vain

Image: Soundcloud

From the high school cafeteria to the race for the White House, the ‘Big Man’ is usually anything but big or a man. More likely to be bullying, obnoxious and insecure, to be a ‘big man’ is usually a front for being a dick.

Videos by VICE

When asked if his band’s name was in reference to physical size or the mental attitude of being a fucktard, Big Man’s Gregory Menti answered with, “Definitely the latter. Big Man is opportunistic, selfish, vain, general piece of shit that is prevalent in every subculture.”

The Connecticut hardcore band, who formed from the remnants of local bands Cop and Nervous System, present a burly and surly take on modern punk that is fast as it is aggressive.

Their new EP Habitual Contempt, mixed and mastered by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air Studio, is five tracks of fast and busted punk that includes “Synthetic” which Menti explains is about people trying to exploit injustice for their own personal gain. The opening line “Rip apart your freezing face”, gives you a good indication of the direction of the song.

‘Habitual Contempt’ is available from the Big Man bandcamp page.

