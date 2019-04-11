Dive into the Playfully Psychedelic World of Boogarins

Ever since Boogarins released their 2015 sophomore album Manual Ou Guia Livre De Dissolução Dos Sonhos, their first in a professional recording studio, the Brazilian band has become masters of off-center psychedelia. Their 2017 effort Lá Vem A Morte, which translates to “here comes death” found the four-piece adding found sounds and electronic flourishes to their already heavily-textured rock arrangements. But on their latest, Sombrou Dúvida, out May 10, their wonderfully weird and adventurous songs open up, revealing some of the most mesmerizingly fun psych-rock happening right now.
Where their already-released single “Sombra ou Dúvida” was anchored by muscular and atmospheric riffs, their new preview of the forthcoming LP “Invenção” finds its strength in its welcome eccentricities. The song practically bounces over confrontationally bursts of white noise. Though the song, like all of Boogarins’ catalogue, is sung entirely in Portuguese, you can sense the nervous energy in co-frontman Dinho Almeida’s delivery. In a statement, Almeida explains, “we tried to record this song re-creating sounds, like using the noise of a dryer machine to give more swing to the drums (which are also sampled from another song of ours), an old nylon guitar for the bass line.” While it’s an eccentric approach, it’s innovative enough to be everything you’d want in a psychedelic song. Listen and watch their clever Gabriel Rolim-directed video for the single at the top of the page.
Videos by VICE
Boogarins tour dates:
May 10 – Goiânia, Brazil @ Teatro Goiânia
May 11 – Uberaba, Brazil @ Laboratório 96
May 12 – Brasília, Brazil @ Cervejaria Criolina
May 23 – Florianópolis, Brazil – tbc
May 24 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Festival Saliva
June 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador
June 8 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Autêntica
June 13 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Opinião
June 28 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Jóia
July 2 – Sete, France @ Worldwide festival
July 16 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
July 17- London, UK @ Jazz Cafe
July 18 – Brighton, UK @ Hope & Anchor
July 19 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
July 20 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
August 3 – Katowice, Portugal @ OFF Festival
August 14 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival
September 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City*
September 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live*
September 6 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat*
September 8 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall*
*w/ Mdou Moctar