Dive into the Playfully Psychedelic World of Boogarins

Ever since Boogarins released their 2015 sophomore album Manual Ou Guia Livre De Dissolução Dos Sonhos, their first in a professional recording studio, the Brazilian band has become masters of off-center psychedelia. Their 2017 effort Lá Vem A Morte, which translates to “here comes death” found the four-piece adding found sounds and electronic flourishes to their already heavily-textured rock arrangements. But on their latest, Sombrou Dúvida, out May 10, their wonderfully weird and adventurous songs open up, revealing some of the most mesmerizingly fun psych-rock happening right now.

Where their already-released single “Sombra ou Dúvida” was anchored by muscular and atmospheric riffs, their new preview of the forthcoming LP “Invenção” finds its strength in its welcome eccentricities. The song practically bounces over confrontationally bursts of white noise. Though the song, like all of Boogarins’ catalogue, is sung entirely in Portuguese, you can sense the nervous energy in co-frontman Dinho Almeida’s delivery. In a statement, Almeida explains, “we tried to record this song re-creating sounds, like using the noise of a dryer machine to give more swing to the drums (which are also sampled from another song of ours), an old nylon guitar for the bass line.” While it’s an eccentric approach, it’s innovative enough to be everything you’d want in a psychedelic song. Listen and watch their clever Gabriel Rolim-directed video for the single at the top of the page.

Boogarins tour dates:

May 10 – Goiânia, Brazil @ Teatro Goiânia

May 11 – Uberaba, Brazil @ Laboratório 96

May 12 – Brasília, Brazil @ Cervejaria Criolina

May 23 – Florianópolis, Brazil – tbc

May 24 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Festival Saliva

June 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador

June 8 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Autêntica

June 13 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Opinião

June 28 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Jóia

July 2 – Sete, France @ Worldwide festival

July 16 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

July 17- London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

July 18 – Brighton, UK @ Hope & Anchor

July 19 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

July 20 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

August 3 – Katowice, Portugal @ OFF Festival

August 14 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival

September 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City*

September 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live*

September 6 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat*

September 8 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall*

*w/ Mdou Moctar