Listen to Bricc Baby’s “Havin” and Sonny Digital’s “Back in LA,” from This Week’s Noisey Radio

This past week was a particularly dope episode, featuring both Bompton's own YG and Atlanta superproducer Sonny Digital.

Along with those interviews, the episode also, as usual, included some very cool world premieres. Sonny linked up with frequent collaborator Southside for an ode to trips out to LA, aptly titled “Back in LA,” which celebrates the expensive real estate, the chicken and waffles, and many of the other delights of the city over a beat that is heavy as all living fuck.

Along with that song, there’s fellow Atlantan Bricc Baby’s “Havin’,” which also hits like a ton of bricks—or, uh, briccs. Check them both out below, now streaming via Beats1:

