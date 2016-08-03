Listen to Burnt Toast’s Spoken Word Cover of The Mark of Cain’s ‘Point Man’

Image: Bandcamp

To be totally honest we were a little bummed to discover that Burnt Toast’s s new track “Point Man” isn’t about legendary Adelaide 36ers point guard Al Green.

Videos by VICE

But discovering that it was a cover of fellow Adelaide greats The Mark of Cain, made up for our disappointment that there is still no musical tribute to “Mean” Al Green who along with Darryl “Ice Man” Pearce made up one of the best backcourts in the history of Australian basketball.

Quici, who also plays in Vintage Violence, takes the frantic urgency of the original and strips it back with drum machine and buzzing synth. The lyrics about leading a platoon in the Vietnam War remain no less intense.

Formed in 1984 by brothers John (guitar) and Kim Scott (bass guitar), The Mark of Cain took elements of Big Black and US hardcore and went on to influence the likes of Helmet and the Rollins band. The track originally appeared on their third LP Ill at Ease.

&amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;quot;http://burnttoast4.bandcamp.com/track/point-man&amp;quot; href=&amp;quot;http://burnttoast4.bandcamp.com/track/point-man&amp;quot;&amp;gt;Point Man by Burnt Toast&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

The track is available now for free download through the Burnt Toast Bandcamp page.