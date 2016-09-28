Listen To Captain Murphy’s Newest Track, “Crowned”

​With his first offering of the year, Captain Murphy​, the murky, rapping alter-ego of Flying Lotus, releases track “Crowned” as a part of Adult Swim’s 2016 Singles Series. Introduced by heavy horns, Murphy details a night of mischievous joyriding filled with sweaty palms, running into trees and aimlessly letting off gunshots before driving off of a cliff. If Flying Lotus makes good on a promise he made on Twitter​ last year, this will be the first of more Captain Murphy material to come this year. Listen to the track below:

