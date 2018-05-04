Listen to Cuco’s Debut EP ‘Chiquito’

Damn, Cuco. Seems like just yesterday (er, last May) that we premiered the first single from LA’s new romantic. Since then, the self-produced 19-year-old wunderkind has blown up and then some, ascending from Hawthrone backyard favorite to dream pop idol. Cuco’s distinct, Spanglish-inflected blend of psych pop, hip-hop, and R&B has earned him cosigns from the likes of Kali Uchis, Kevin Abstract, and Steve Lacy—to say nothing of his devoted following of self-appointed “Cuco Puffs.”

Born Omar Banos, Cuco has kept plenty busy playing sold-out headlining gigs across the country and wooing crowds from Coachella to Mexico’s Festival Ceremonia, with dates at Governor’s Ball, FYF, Lollapalooza, and more ahead. Somewhere in between, he’s found time to write, produce, mix, and master his debut EP Chiquito, which drops today on streaming services everywhere.

The six tracks feel like floating through the motions of summer love (get ready for “summer time high time” to soundtrack every outdoor party you hit in the months ahead). It’s stylistically all over the place, going from the lackadaisical bars of “Lucy (ft. J-Kwe$t),” to the sing-song love pangs of “Sunnyside,” to the glorious bubblegum trap of “CR-V,” which might be the best swaggon jam since Beck beckoned us into his Hyundai (“I look like a mom / in my CR-V / Flexin on your friends / in my CR-V”). Together, it’s pure Cuco.

Listen to Cuco’s Chiquito EP and check out his upcoming tour dates below.

https://soundcloud.com/trappedindeathstar/sets/spring-release/s-AOfWE

Catch Cuco on tour:

5/5-6 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

5/26-27 – Cleveland Square Park, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival

6/1-3 – Randall’s Island, NY @ Governors Ball

7/21-22 – Exposition Park, LA @ FYF Fest

8/2-5 – Grand Park, Chicago @ Lollapalooza

8/3-5 – Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal @ Osheaga Festival

8/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

8/10-12 – Golden Gate Park, SF @ Outside Lands

9/18 – London, UK @ Camden Assembly

