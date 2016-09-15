Listen to Danny Brown Discuss Nas’s Influence and Share His New Song “Rolling Stone”

Danny Brown’s Atrocity Exhibition is, I can safely say, one of the weirdest and most exciting rap albums you will hear all year. It’s coming September 30, but Danny has just shared the latest song from it, “Rolling Stone,” on NPR’s “All Songs +1” podcast​ as part of a conversation with hip-hop critic Timmhotep Aku.

Before they get to “Rolling Stone” though, they discuss Danny’s favorite song, the song that he says changed music for him forever, Nas’s “The World Is Yours.” If you read our profile of Danny Brown​—and if you didn’t do so right now and then come back and finish reading this—you know that Danny is a big time music scholar, so it’s a pleasure to hear him chopping it up about this song, which he remembers hearing for the first time on The Box. “It’s so unpredictable!” he says of the song, adding that “It was cool to be smart back then.”

​Eventually, he gets around to describing his own work, and he breaks down “Rolling Stone” itself. He also gives a hint of what he might have taken from those early days listening to Nas: “When you see Danny Brown name on the product, I just want it to be you could totally be unexpected, and it’s gonna be something unpredictable.”

​You can hear “Rolling Stone,” which features Petite Noir, starting at 26:07, although you really should listen to the whole interview. Also, read our feature on Danny Brown here​, duh. Atrocity Exhibition is out September 30 on Warp.

