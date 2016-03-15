Listen to Danny Brown Rap Over Actress’ “R.I.P.”

While Danny Brown‘s been pretty quiet since his 2013 album Old, he’s recently hinted at new music this year, and last night his DJ and frequent collaborator Skywlkr shared a one-off track.

Pairing the Detroit rapper’s vocals with Actress‘ “R.I.P.” instrumental (from the British musician’s 2012 album of the same title), the final result is only one minute long, but works so well it makes us wonder what an official collaboration between the two artists would sound like.

Download the track below before Skywlker removes it and listen to Actress’ latest Twitter-delivered track “Cosine” here.

Max Mertens is on Twitter.

