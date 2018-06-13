Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s Yoko Ono-Sampling New Single

Death Cab For Cutie are back with a new single, their first since 2015’s Kintsugi. As with a lot of modern-day Death Cab, “Gold Rush”, the new single, doesn’t exactly make the best use of the band’s talents. It’s a perfectly average song, one that might sound pretty good soundtracking a Netflix rom-com––which is fine! But would it sound good on, say, The OC, the TV show most often associated with Death Cab? No, not at all. It’s not awful, though; it’s certainly got ‘a vibe’, as the kids say, and there’s always something comforting about Ben Gibbard’s voice that’ll never change. This song would never have inspired Seth Cohen, but maybe that’s fine! Maybe it’ll inspire you. Listen below:

“Gold Rush” is the first single from Thank You For Today, Death Cab For Cutie’s ninth record, and second without founding member Chris Walla. The album will be out August 17th on Warner Music. “Gold Rush” also features a sample of Yoko Ono’s “Mind Train”, a 17-minute track taken from her 1971 John Lennon-produced album Fly. Listen to “Mind Train” below:

