Listen to Dej Loaf’s Sultry, Anti-Beef New Track, “Hold it Down”

A week after remixing Beanie Sigel's "In The Air" and announcing the release of her debut full-length Liberated, Dej Loaf has found herself in the midst of a hot streak with another new track, "Hold It Down."



It’s a sultry, confident track from the Detroit artist. Produced by Buddah Bless This Beat, it features a steady beat tickicking along while Dej Loaf delivers spitting confidence. First she snaps, “Boss is talking bitch, lemme finish my sentence.” Then she fires a warning shot: “Nigga all up in my ear like lemme feel on your titties / Pop a pill pop a seal, I’m way past my limit. Best of all is her high-quality shout-out: “I’m so beautiful, yeah / Shout out my beautician.”

Listen to the track below.



