Listen to Detroit Legend Marcellus Pittman In the Mix for Balamii

It’s a bit of a Peckham takeover today here on THUMP. We’ve already brought you the premiere of local luminaries Chaos in the CBD’s new track and now we’ve got the Balamii boys to send us over a shit hot mix from the one and only Marcellus Pittmann.

Balamii, for the uninitiated, is a local project based in an arcade off the bustling Rye Lane, housed next to the fantastic You and Music record shop and the raucous CD Base. They get local DJs and visiting acts to swing through their charmingly rustic studio and shell it for a few hours. Recently Novelist popped down and our sister site Noisey got the goods from that one. They even let the legendary THUMP DJs nip in every so often to play a tune or two.

Videos by VICE

Sadly/luckily (delete as appropriate) we’re not bringing you one of our mix-masterpieces. Instead, here’s an hour of absolute heat from one of the motor city’s finest.

