Listen to Diplo’s 2-Hour Best of 2015 Mix Right Now

Diplo might not be dance music’s least controversial figure, but it’s indisputable that his taste has incredible influence across the boards. As a DJ, producer, and head proprietor of Mad Decent, what he likes goes on to be what a lot of listeners and producers end up liking, too. For that reason alone—on top of his obviously strong skills as a DJ—it’s worth giving his Best of 2015 mix a spin, as it’s the easiest way to find out exactly what defined the year for this tastemaker: including everything from Brenmar and UNiiQU3’s “Hula Hoop”“ to “Where Are Ü Now,” and a couple Kendrick Lamar tracks near the end. In the intro to the mix’s debut on his BBC Diplo and Friends show yesterday, Wesley Pentz calls it “the most important mix of the year”; try it out yourself here, and see the extensive tracklist below.Tracklist
Skrillex & Diplo – Beats Knockin (feat. Fly Boi Keno)
Party Favor – Bap U
Nas – Made You Look (Aazar Remix)
TWRK & Lambo – Independent
Machel Montano & Sean Paul – One Wine (feat. Major Lazer)
Rihanna – BBHMM (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)
TWRK – Helicopter
Ape Drums & Diplo – Bookshelf (Edit)
Inner Circle – Bad Boys (Major Lazer & Gianni Marino Remix)
Eva Simons – Policeman (Major Lazer Dubplate) (feat. Konshens)
Dillon Francis & Skrillex – Bun Up The Dance
Dillon Francis – We Make It Bounce (feat. Major Lazer & Stylo G)
Mercer & 4B – Bounce
Mike Cervello & Cesqeaux – Smack!
Valentino Khan – Deep Down Low (VIP Edit)
SNBRN – California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
Shiba San – OKAY
Big Fish & Aquadrop – Don’t You Say You Love Me
Duke Dumont – The Giver (Reprise) (Dub Mix)
David Zowie – House Every Weekend (LuvBug Remix)
Martin Solveig – +1 (Pedro Carrilho Bootleg)
Jauz – Feel The Volume
Skrillex & Diplo – Jungle Bae (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Autoérotique & Max Styler – Badman (Torro Torro Remix)
Dilligas – What’s Good
Boombox Cartel & Jackal – Jamba
Martin Solveig, GTA & Fetty Wap – Intoxicated Trap Queen (MITCH Bootleg)
Wild Strawberry & Drake – Know Yourself
Nicki Minaj – Only (Remix) (feat. Drake & Chris Brown)
Drake, Future & Eptic – Big Rings (Benzi SQUAAAD Edit)
Drake & Future – Jumpman 2.0 (Ape Drums Remix)
Brenmar – Hula Hoop (feat. UNiiQU3)
BasedPrince – 679 (DJ Taj Remix)
Saint & UNiiQU3 – Yo (I’m Lit)
Tomsize & Creaky Jackals – Fly
Reid Stefan – Booty Alert
8Er$ & Ronaissance – Let Yourself Go
Bad Royale – One Puff
Major Lazer – Roll The Bass
Fetty Wap – My Way (Flosstradamus x 4B Remix) (feat. Drake)
Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your Love (DJ Snake Remix)
Flosstradamus & TroyBoi – SOUNDCLASH
SOPHIE – Lemonade (ESQ Remix)
Yogi – Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix G-Buck Edit) (feat. Pusha T)
Faithless – We Come One (Flux Pavilion Remix)
Daktyl – Salters (feat. Jennifer Åkerman)
DRAM – Cha Cha (Danny Diggz Club Mix)
Drake – Hotline Bling
Justin Bieber – Hotline Bling Remix
BeazyTymes – Empty Heart
Galantis – Runaway (U & I)
Boombox Cartel – B2U (feat. Ian Everson)
Skrillex & Diplo – Febreze (feat. 2 Chainz)
Major Lazer – Nightriders (Cesqeaux Remix)
4B & Aazar – POP DAT
Big Sean, Drake & Kanye West – Blessings (Party Favor Flip)
Jack Ü – Take Ü There (Zeds Dead Remix) (feat. Kiesza)
Madonna – I’m Madonna (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Kris Kross Amsterdam & Choco – Until The Morning (CMC$ Remix)
Alex Metric & Jacques Lu Cont – Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)
DJ Carnage – WDYW (feat. A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert & Rich the Kid)
Ty Dolla $ign – Blasé (feat. Future & Rae Sremmurd)
2 Chainz – Watch Out
Kendrick Lamar – Alright
Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta
The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face
Feder – Goodbye (feat. Lyse)
Mark Ronson – I Can’t Lose (Duke Dumont Remix) (feat. Keyone Starr)
ZHU & AlunaGeorge – Automatic
Skrillex & Diplo – To Ü (Clean Bandit Remix) (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Oliver Heldens – Bunnydance
Disclosure – Bang That
Post Malone & Jack Ü – White Iverson x Where Are Ü Now (Flosstradamus Edit)
Skrillex & Diplo – Where Are Ü Now (feat. Justin Bieber)
Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There (MK Mix)
