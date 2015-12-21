Listen to Diplo’s 2-Hour Best of 2015 Mix Right Now

Diplo might not be dance music’s least controversial figure, but it’s indisputable that his taste has incredible influence across the boards. As a DJ, producer, and head proprietor of Mad Decent, what he likes goes on to be what a lot of listeners and producers end up liking, too. For that reason alone—on top of his obviously strong skills as a DJ—it’s worth giving his Best of 2015 mix a spin, as it’s the easiest way to find out exactly what defined the year for this tastemaker: including everything from Brenmar and UNiiQU3’s “Hula Hoop”“ to “Where Are Ü Now,” and a couple Kendrick Lamar tracks near the end. In the intro to the mix’s debut on his BBC Diplo and Friends show yesterday, Wesley Pentz calls it “the most important mix of the year”; try it out yourself here, and see the extensive tracklist below.

Skrillex & Diplo – Beats Knockin (feat. Fly Boi Keno)

Party Favor – Bap U

Nas – Made You Look (Aazar Remix)

TWRK & Lambo – Independent

Machel Montano & Sean Paul – One Wine (feat. Major Lazer)

Rihanna – BBHMM (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)

TWRK – Helicopter

Ape Drums & Diplo – Bookshelf (Edit)

Inner Circle – Bad Boys (Major Lazer & Gianni Marino Remix)

Eva Simons – Policeman (Major Lazer Dubplate) (feat. Konshens)

Dillon Francis & Skrillex – Bun Up The Dance

Dillon Francis – We Make It Bounce (feat. Major Lazer & Stylo G)

Mercer & 4B – Bounce

Mike Cervello & Cesqeaux – Smack!

Valentino Khan – Deep Down Low (VIP Edit)

SNBRN – California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)

Shiba San – OKAY

Big Fish & Aquadrop – Don’t You Say You Love Me

Duke Dumont – The Giver (Reprise) (Dub Mix)

David Zowie – House Every Weekend (LuvBug Remix)

Martin Solveig – +1 (Pedro Carrilho Bootleg)

Jauz – Feel The Volume

Skrillex & Diplo – Jungle Bae (feat. Bunji Garlin)

Autoérotique & Max Styler – Badman (Torro Torro Remix)

Dilligas – What’s Good

Boombox Cartel & Jackal – Jamba

Martin Solveig, GTA & Fetty Wap – Intoxicated Trap Queen (MITCH Bootleg)

Wild Strawberry & Drake – Know Yourself

Nicki Minaj – Only (Remix) (feat. Drake & Chris Brown)

Drake, Future & Eptic – Big Rings (Benzi SQUAAAD Edit)

Drake & Future – Jumpman 2.0 (Ape Drums Remix)

Brenmar – Hula Hoop (feat. UNiiQU3)

BasedPrince – 679 (DJ Taj Remix)

Saint & UNiiQU3 – Yo (I’m Lit)

Tomsize & Creaky Jackals – Fly

Reid Stefan – Booty Alert

8Er$ & Ronaissance – Let Yourself Go

Bad Royale – One Puff

Major Lazer – Roll The Bass

Fetty Wap – My Way (Flosstradamus x 4B Remix) (feat. Drake)

Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your Love (DJ Snake Remix)

Flosstradamus & TroyBoi – SOUNDCLASH

SOPHIE – Lemonade (ESQ Remix)

Yogi – Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix G-Buck Edit) (feat. Pusha T)

Faithless – We Come One (Flux Pavilion Remix)

Daktyl – Salters (feat. Jennifer Åkerman)

DRAM – Cha Cha (Danny Diggz Club Mix)

Drake – Hotline Bling

Justin Bieber – Hotline Bling Remix

BeazyTymes – Empty Heart

Galantis – Runaway (U & I)

Boombox Cartel – B2U (feat. Ian Everson)

Skrillex & Diplo – Febreze (feat. 2 Chainz)

Major Lazer – Nightriders (Cesqeaux Remix)

4B & Aazar – POP DAT

Big Sean, Drake & Kanye West – Blessings (Party Favor Flip)

Jack Ü – Take Ü There (Zeds Dead Remix) (feat. Kiesza)

Madonna – I’m Madonna (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Kris Kross Amsterdam & Choco – Until The Morning (CMC$ Remix)

Alex Metric & Jacques Lu Cont – Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)

DJ Carnage – WDYW (feat. A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert & Rich the Kid)

Ty Dolla $ign – Blasé (feat. Future & Rae Sremmurd)

2 Chainz – Watch Out

Kendrick Lamar – Alright

Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta

The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face

Feder – Goodbye (feat. Lyse)

Mark Ronson – I Can’t Lose (Duke Dumont Remix) (feat. Keyone Starr)

ZHU & AlunaGeorge – Automatic

Skrillex & Diplo – To Ü (Clean Bandit Remix) (feat. AlunaGeorge)

Oliver Heldens – Bunnydance

Disclosure – Bang That

Post Malone & Jack Ü – White Iverson x Where Are Ü Now (Flosstradamus Edit)

Skrillex & Diplo – Where Are Ü Now (feat. Justin Bieber)

Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There (MK Mix)

