Listen to Disney Characters Talk About Targeted Advertising

You can’t scroll 1 inch on the internet these days without someone trying to sell you something. Facebook and Google rake in millions of dollars on advertising alone. When we talk about Ad Tech, those are the names that move through our mind. Not many people think about Disney. But they should.

On today’s Cyber, Motherboard staff writer Joseph Cox comes on to talk about how Disney became a big player in the digital world of advertising. We begin with a set of surreal videos that use the Muppets and Star Wars to talk directly to advertisers.

Want to hear Muppets extol the virtues of targeted advertising? Stick around.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Leaked Videos Show Disney Is the Biggest Ad Tech Giant You’ve Never Heard Of

