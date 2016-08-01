Listen to DJ Yoda’s 80s Mixtape That Celebrates the Netflix Series ‘Stranger Things’

From Dolly Parton to Toto, there’s been a lot to like about the soundtrack to Netflix’s new hit series Stranger Things. Set in 1983, the show tells the story of a small Indiana town where a young boy goes missing under mysterious circumstances.

DJ Yoda has released an hour-long mixtape containing tracks and snippets of dialogue from the series that is a nostalgic ode to both 80s sci-fi horror and pop charts.

While the UK hip-hop turntablist has stayed under the radar in recent years, his mix, which includes Jefferson Airplane, The Clash, Joy Division, and Foreigner, is a walk down 80s memory lane/a dark forest path.

According to the Stranger Things Facebook page, the incredible synth-based score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who are a part of the Austin band S U R V I V E, and whom we recently interviewed, is due for release soon.