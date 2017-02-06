Listen To Drake and Wizkid’s New Collab “Hush Up The Silence” 

If you look up “doing the most” in the dictionary, Drake’s photo is there. In the midst of a huge European tour, he’s still managing to find time to stir up a flurry on Instagram with Young Money reunion photos, and, of course, release new music.



His most recent offering is a collaboration with Wizkid, whose “Ojuelegba” remix he appeared on with Skepta, and who he famously worked with on his hit single “One Dance.” The new track, “Hush Up the Silence”, which premiered on last night’s (February 5) OVO Sound Beats 1 show, is a slower affair. It also marks another potential cut from Drake’s upcoming mixtape project More Life, and features Drake at peak Drake, singing about how nice a girl’s hair smells.



Catch it below at the 60:10 mark:



(Image via Drake on Instagram)

