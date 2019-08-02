Let Drake’s ‘Care Package’ Put You in Your Feelings

Last night, Drake announced a new project—sort of. Care Package is a 17-song compilation of formerly loose tracks and unofficial fan favorites. “Some of our most important moments together available in one place,” he teased in an Instagram post. The project is the perfect opportunity for longtime fans to finally be able to stream songs like “Girls Love Beyoncé” and “Jodeci Freestyle” that Drake has dropped outside of album cycles over the years.

Drake must be listening to what the people want. Earlier this year, he re-released So Far Gone, making the ten-year-old project available on all streaming platforms for the first time. The news of Care Package follows the recent release of a very smooth verse on Rick Ross’ “Gold Roses,” which may have been a sign that Drake was ready to pull a stunt like this.

Listen to Care Package below.



Kristin Corry is a staff writer for VICE. Follow her on Twitter.