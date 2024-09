Earlier this week,D.R.A.M. released the video for his song “Cash Machine,” which will be featured on his debut album, Big Baby D.R.A.M, officially arriving tomorrow. Today, the Hampton, Virginia native releases another track from the album, “WiFi,” a collaboration with Erykah Badu. The song debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show earlier today and is about lovers’ connection established online. Listen to the track below.

