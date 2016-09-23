Listen to Episode 9 of the VICE Gaming Podcast

This podcast does contain some colorful language. By which we mean swear words. The kind of thing you wouldn’t say in front of your mother. Probably. Just so you know. Don’t be playing this in a school or anything.

For episode 9 of the sort-of-once-monthly VICE Gaming Podcast (would you like it more often? Let us know), Mike Diver (that’s me, hi) is joined by John Ribbins of BAFTA-winning indie studio Roll7 to talk about taking on triple-A teams with skateboard title OlliOlli, and winning. Joining us too, for a second time on the Podcast, is writer/presenter Kate Gray, freshly back in London after a month at Sweden’s Stugan—a kind of mega-games-jam extravaganza set in the mountains. You can find her work for VICE Gaming right here.

Videos by VICE

We’ll talk about kicking balls into rivers, Reigns, Overcooked, Virginia, Jamaican Minecraft (apparently), speech writing, The Witcher 3, Mother Russia Bleeds, burying bodies, Swedish tea and cakes, whether or not it’s OK to laminate a human hand, and so much more—for a full 80 minutes. It’s a long one (sorry), but it’s a good one. Thanks for listening (and apologies for the occasional cough).

You can download this podcast directly from VICE here.

Find our guests on Twitter—John is @flappyfingers, and Kate is @hownottodraw.

Listen to more episodes of the VICE Gaming Podcast here, and subscribe to get this straight to your listening device of choice via iTunes.

Read loads more about video games and that on VICE here, and give us a follow on Twitter, or a like on Facebook, to make us feel wanted. Thanks again.