Last week, Fetty Wap surprised fans by releasing a few tracks and today the New Jersey native has dropped a new mixtape titled Zoovier. The 19-track tape is hosted by DJ Big L 4 Eva and enlists 21 Savage and usual collaborator Monty of Remy Boyz as guests. Zoovier is a collection of loose tracks Fetty has released throughout 2016 and unheard tracks. Stream the tape and watch our new film Welcome To The Zoo: On The Road With Fetty Wap below.

