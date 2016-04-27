Listen to Fog’s First Album in Nine Years: Here’s ‘For Good’

Fog by Cameron Wittig.

Minneapolis­-reared rock collective Fog released a series of acclaimed, idiosyncratic albums on Lex Records and Ninja Tune in the early­-and-mid­-2000s that wrapped intimate confessionals in found sounds, electronic beats, and old fashioned acoustic instrumentation. But in the ensuing decade the Andrew Broder­-lead project has proved as elusive as its moniker would indicate. Now, finally, Fog return on April 29 with a new album, For Good (Totally Gross National Product), which we’re stoked to premiere below.

Like its predecessors, the album synthesizes any number of sounds and styles into a unique listening experience touching on everything from Jim O’Rourke and Bon Iver to Shabazz Palaces and Dntel (who contributed to the project). “For Good” was recorded in Broder’s basement in Minneapolis (with his three year old and a space heater), as well as in Eau Claire, Wisconsin studio Hive, with co­-producer Brian Joseph, and at the Bon Iver compound April Base.

Our favorites include the wobbly, beat­-and­-scratch heavy “Trying,” the multi­tracked vocal workout “Kid Kuma” and the wistful sonic mélange “Cory,” but decide for yourself below: