Listen to Fort Romeau and Nick Höppner’s Spellbinding Collaborative EP

We’d be excited enough just to be bringing you one of the two names on this release as an exclusive—as it happens we’re able to provide a double hit. To briefly explain the context to this happy news, Fort Romeau (Michael Greene) has just started a brand new label with his friend, and fellow Londoner, Ali Tillett. The label is called Cin Cin and, if its first release is anything to go by, we can expect big, bold and exciting things from the imprint going forward.

Cin Cin 001 is a collaborative EP of four tracks, two produced by Fort Romeau, the other two produced by none other than Panorama Bar don Nick Höppner. We are huge fans of both of their work here at THUMP, so as soon as we heard they were working together our expectations were pretty high. Refreshingly we can confirm they’ve absolutely delivered, even if it’s not in the way we expected. Romeau has turned in two slabs of churning, acidic goodness, cuts that bubble and sting in otherworldly ways. Höppner on the other hand, has come through with a pairing of UK Garage influenced tracks—the second of which, “Stay”, is going to be very hard to leave alone going forward.

