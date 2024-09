Tonight on OVO Sound Radio, birthday boy Drake announced that a new project, entitled More Life, will be released in December​. And, as promised, he followed the announcement up by playing out four new tracks: “Two Birds, One Stone,” “Fake Love,” “Sneakin’” with 21 Savage, and a remix of Dave’s “Wanna Know.”

You can listen to all four tracks below.



Videos by VICE



​Follow Noisey on Twitter​.​