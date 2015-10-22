Listen to Gerd Janson’s First Ever Set in America

If you asked us about our favourite DJs in the world, we’d say, ooooh, Martin Garrix, Hardwell and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Just joking! Honestly, we’re just joking. In reality, you’d see names like Tama Sumo, Will Bankhead, DJ Harvey, Robert Hood, Prosumer, and Gerd Janson pop up.



The latter found himself popping up (sorry) for the first time in America last year, and we’re super stoked to be bringing you — in conjunction with the guys over at RBMA — an exclusive listen to the Running Back man’s debut live set stateside.

Videos by VICE

Anyone lucky enough to have caught Janson in recent years’ll know that the man’s an absolute god, sprinkling gold over every bit of funk, disco, house and techno he plays. A recent Sunday evening set on the outskirts of Marrakech nearly brought us to tears. Of joy, obviously, but tears nonetheless. The following hour, taken from a stint at Brookyln’s TBA club, catches Janson in full, glorious flow. We could sit here and tell you about every great moment to be found within, but, well, that’d ruin the surprise. Tuck in and bathe in the glow of one of the greats doing things just perfectly.

iframe not supported!

Follow Gerd Janson on Facebook // SoundCloud