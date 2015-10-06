Listen to Glass Animals and Joey Badass Hook Up on “Lose Control”

Predictable hook ups are always shit. Where’s the interest in singer songwriter A collaborating with a house producer B? And where’s the intrigue in a guest rap verse on a pop song? The best hook ups are when the two involved are so radically different, that what they create can only sound wholly unlike their separate parts. Now, bleepy and experimental Oxford band Glass Animals and Brooklyn’s Joey Badass is a hook up worth paying your internet bill to hear.

The result is a spooky banger, with Badass psyching out over a wonky Glass Animals-produced rap groove, before GA’s lead singer Dave Bayley joins in with some spectral layered vocals. It’s got a comic weirdness to it, a bit like Halloween did back when you saw it through your cartoon stained preteen eyes. Joey had this to say about the track:

“We were in New York and the session that was supposed to start at 11am, actually started at 11pm. I fuck with Dave heavy—we understood each other’s vibe straight away and worked through the night to create this fire. Nobody got hurt.”

GA’s Dave Bayley added: “I got hold of Joey’s mixtape back in 2012 and was hooked. A couple months ago I heard he was into Glass Animals so I got in touch, and when I was in Brooklyn he came by the studio one night. I started playing him some sounds. Within an hour we had the beat and he was like “I’m ready.” He got into the booth and put down pretty much the entire thing in one fell swoop…dude is so talented.”