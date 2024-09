Damon Albarn’s cartoon band Gorillaz have released The Now Now, the follow up to their most recent record Humanz. The album includes features from George Benson, Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle. Last week, the band performed The Now Now in full for Boiler Room. This record, one of the band’s members, Murdoc, was incarcerated, or something. Read more about that here.



Listen to The Now Now:



Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.