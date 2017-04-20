Listen To Gucci Mane’s Post-Festival Banger “Coachella”

At this past weekend’s Coachella, Gucci Mane brought out an all-star lineup of guests during his set that included Migos, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, and more. It was his first time performing at the California festival and it’s yet another addition to his post-prison success story, which gets crazier by the month. Today, Gucci immortalized that experience by dropping a banger simply titled, “Coachella.” The song doesn’t recount much of his experience there, but in it, he does celebrate the performance by going to paint his Lambo “yella.” Listen to the Murda Beatz, TM88, and Illmind-produced track below.

Photo: Taken from Gucci Mane’s Instagram

