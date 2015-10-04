Listen to Half a Dozen New PARTYNEXTDOOR Songs

OVO Sound signee PARTYNEXTDOOR seems to be gearing up for something big this year; the Toronto singer’s let go of a steady trickle of new content via Drake’s Beats 1 radio show over the last few weeks, from freestyles and guest verses on other people’s songs to slyly unidentifiable new cuts of his own. Last night’s show looked like it would be a quiet one, what with Drake and Future using the one before it to burn down the internet premiering What a Time to Be Alive, but in the second hour producer Boi-1da’s guest mix turned into a PARTYNEXTDOOR show as the singer dropped seven new cuts, from song sketches and freestyles to more fully formed songs. Stream them all below.