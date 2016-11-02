Listen to “Haters,” the First Single from TLC in 14 Years

Image from TLC’s Instagram.

They taught us the dangers of feeling unpretty. They taught us the invaluable lesson of resisting the urge to chase waterfalls. They taught us that a scrub is a guy who thinks is fine and is also known as a “buster.” They shaped a generation and its many post-2000 3am house party dance floors. And not since their 2014 feature on J. Cole’s “Crooked Smile” have they released new music.

Announcing yesterday that they have a new album, yet untitled, set to drop in 2017, the duo have now released first single, and their first release since 2002, “Haters.”

The track is very much in the vein of what we’re used to seeing from TLC; socially conscious, positive-vibes pop R&B. Listen to the track below, and see TLC live in Australia and New Zealand later this month as part of the “RNB Fridays Live” tour featuring Nelly, 112, Mya, Montell Jordan, Fatman Scoop, Blackstreet, and loads more. More information here.

