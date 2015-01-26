Listen to Horror Director John Carpenter’s Creepy Songs for Unmade Films

John Carpenter is one of the most iconic directors of any era, responsible for numerous cult classics, including Escape from New York, Big Trouble in Little China, The Thing and of course, Halloween. But he’s less recognized as a talented composer, having scored many of his own films with eerie, atmospheric, synth-heavy tracks—despite reportedly not being able to actually read or write music (his works are pure improvisation, according to N​PR Music). Now Carpenter is releasing a whole album of nine original songs not tied to any films.

The aptly-titled “Lost Themes” comes out February 3rd but is available for pre-order (on iTunes, Amazon, and in physical form direct from Sacred Bones, Carpenter’s Brooklyn-based record label. Carpenter will also talk about the new album and his career in a rare public interview with NPR at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) on February 5th at 8 PM.

And if you had any doubts the 67-year-old horror master still had his trademark creepy minimalistic touch, you can stream all nine original compositions on NPR Music today. Sacred Bones also posted two of the “Lost Themes” tracks on Soundcloud. As Marc Masters observes at NPR, “the music often feels bigger than one plot could handle.” Indeed, if you want to add some tension and dread to your day, give them a spin.

