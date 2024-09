As a follow up to his summertime mixtape, Red Trap Dragon, iLoveMakonnen​ is back with a serenading new single, “Call Me Badly.” The song’s producer, Danny Wolf, was responsible for most of his songs on his latest project and here, iLoveMakonnen returns to the heartfelt crooning over silky trap beats that helped make his music resonate so deeply from the beginning. Listen to the song below.

