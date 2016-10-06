Listen to Jacques Greene’s Edit of Frank Ocean’s ‘White Ferrari’

​Montreal producer Jacques Greene​ has delivered an inspired edit of Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari”.

One of the highlights of Ocean’s recent album Blonde, the original track credits James Blake, Paul McCartney and John Lennon and inserts parts of the Beatles’ 1966 song “Here, There and Everywhere”. Greene has taken the track and adds a dancer synth and early New Order sounding bass lines.

On his SoundCloud page, Greene revealed that it was written back in August, when Blonde was released. He also tweeted, “Blonde has been fucking me up and saving me in equal measure since it came out.”

Listen to the edit below.

Image: LuckyMe ​​

