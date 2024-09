​Today, singer Jhene Aiko​ released a new, steamy track titled “Maniac.” In April of this year, she dropped a collaborative EP with Big Sean​ as Twenty88 and the two are gearing up to share their first album as a duo next year. “Maniac” appears to be a loose track that finds Aiko ready for a late night cap. Listen to the track below.

