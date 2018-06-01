Listen to Kanye West’s New Album ‘Ye’

Kanye West has released his long-awaited eighth studio album Ye, the follow up to 2016’s The Life of Pablo. The album was released at midnight on June 1 after being announced by Kanye through a series of tweets in April. The album rollout has been a typically Kanye affair, with various announcements and false starts. At one point, Kanye said he wanted to put the image of his late mother Donda’s surgeon on the album cover; he ended up with a photo that he shot on his iPhone instead.



Ye is the second in a flurry of G.O.O.D. Music releases dropping this year. Last week, PUSHA-T released his Kanye-produced DAYTONA; in the coming weeks we’ll (apparently) hear albums from Teyana Taylor and Nas, as well as a collaborative Kanye/Kid Cudi album. Ahead of the record, Kanye dropped troll track “Lift Yourself” as well as T.I.-collab “Ye vs the People“.



