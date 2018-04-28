Listen to Kanye West’s New Song, “Lift Yourself”

At the end of a week in which he professed his love for Donald Trump and said something about “dragon blood,” Kanye West has put out some new music. “Lift Yourself” works around a gospel sample, builds in a bass-heavy beat, then descends into a farce as West starts spouting gibberish about Poopa Scoopas. If, as his tweet this morning suggested, Kanye was trying to send a message to Ebro Darden, then this is decent trolling. Either way, the sample’s pretty cool.

Listen to “Lift Yourself” here. It’s the only thing on www.kanyewest.com right now.

Following the release of “Lift Yourself,” Kanye debuted more new music with a politically charged song featuring T.I. called “Ye vs. The People.” Listen to that one here.

