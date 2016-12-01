Listen to Kehlani’s “Advice,” a Luminously Empowering Jam from Her Debut Album

Kehlani formally announced her long-awaited debut album SweetSexySavage yesterday. It’s out in January and while previously-heard singles “CRZY” and “Distraction” are on it, Kehlani made an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to premiere a new song called “Advice.” It’s a crystalline, more pop-focused track than normal, but the headstrong determination and message of inner strength are pure Kehlani.

She also spoke briefly to Lowe about the song’s wider perspective. “I realized there’s a bunch of girls who are going through the same thing and they needed to hear from somebody,” she explains. You can check out the full interview here and stream “Advice” below.

