Listen to Kenny Glasgow’s First Single Since Leaving Art Department

For the past five years, Kenny Glasgow has made one hell of a name for himself with Jonny White as the Canadian duo Art Department. However, that partnership came to an end earlier this year. It’s clear though that Glasgow hasn’t missed a beat: he will soon be rolling out his solo LP Circus Tales on No.19 Music. Today’s premiere is “In Too Deep,” the title track of his first single since leaving Art Department. The release also features the track “Sexxy.” Glasgow states, “Theses two songs, selected to be the first single off my upcoming solo album, Circus Tales, were the first songs I recorded for the album. I thought these two songs would be a good introduction to the other songs on the album.”

“In Too Deep,” is a spacious, ambient affair guided by soft percussion and curious vocal inflections. Like sitting in a grassy field (or a tree branch, as the artwork suggests) filled with blue moonlight, the track evokes elements of nature in its diverse palette of sounds. Crickets and wind both come colourfully to life, framing a single human element that punctures the stillness.

