Listen to Kiah Victoria’s Debut EP ‘Everybody’

We’ve been supportive of this young Brooklyn artist from the get-go, premiering her first ever track “Cold War,” earlier this year. Now we can reveal her debut, five track EP in full, including the as of yet unheard song “Titivating.” It’s sparse, slinky, and sassy, throwing shade at self-centered, vanity-driven types, while beaming confidence from ever groove.



As a solo singer, 24-year-old Kiah’s been prepping for this release for a minute, playing locally, honing her skills over in London, but truly, she’s been cutting her teeth since she was barely out of single digits, when she landed her first role on Broadway as Young Nala in The Lion King. Years later she won a place on NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music program, but all this, plus the extracurriculars she tirelessly threw herself into at her Maryland high school, so she could land that scholarship, have culminated in this. But it’s only the beginning.



“I would like to think of Everybody as an introduction to my brain,” she says. “These songs are the conversations in my head—reactions to myself and to the people I experience. The more I look inward, the more I see people and the more I see people the more I see me. Everybody is open and emo and fabulous.”