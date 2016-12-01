Listen to Kid Cudi’s New Song with Travis Scott, “Baptized in Fire”

For his Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight album, Travis Scott enlisted noted inspiration Kid Cudi to collaborate on songs “Way Back” and “Through the Late Night.” Now, in return, the two are back together for Cudi’s new track “Baptized in Fire” which will be featured on his forthcoming Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ album. The brooding track finds both artists showcasing their signature, crawling harmonies. Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ was initially scheduled to be released September but according to an iTunes listing, it is now set for December 16. Listen to the track here.

Photo: Courtesy of Kid Cudi’s Instagram.

