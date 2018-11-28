Listen to Mac Miller’s Previously Unreleased Spotify Session

Before his death in the fall, Mac Miller recorded two songs for a Spotify Singles mini-EP. That session has been released today, so you can listen to both tracks below. Miller plays a stripped-back version of “Dunno” from his last album, Swimming, and a cover of Billy Preston’s 1974 single, “Nothing From Nothing.” Both songs are gut-wrenching, and, in a vacuum, this new version of “Dunno” improves upon the original by keeping things simple and relying only on Miller’s (often underrated) voice. The Preston cover, equally spare and less than two minutes long, is inspired.

