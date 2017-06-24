Listen to Metro Boomin, Drake, and Offset’s New Song “No Complaints”

Despite the suggestion that he’d retreat from the spotlight for a while in the wake of his latest playlist/album/mixtape More Life, Drake is very much still here. He premiered a new Metro Boomin song on last night’s OVO Sound Radio, “No Complaints,” with Aubrey himself and Migos’ Offset laying down the verses.

Over a slinking beat, Offset holds down a choppy chorus, checking off racks, steak, dons, and Amazonian women. He stays boastful through his opening verse, too: “Talk to get money ’cause talk is too cheap / Quarter million when you open my brief / Celebrity status so keep this shit brief / Draco by me ’cause I keep it in reach.”

Drake’s verse sticks to the theme, but adds a heavy dose of Drakeness to the whole thing. “Polo used to be Lacoste,” he raps. “Water used to be the tap, nigga, not the Voss/ Damn, things changed (changed) / I’m so awake (woke).”

It’s a second song in two days for Drake, who released “Signs,” through Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Alex Robert Ross