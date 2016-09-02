Listen to Nerve Quakes Gruesome New Song About a 1975 Execution Styled Murder

Image: Kyle Biggins

We became intrigued with the lyric “bowling ball execution” from “Shirley”, a new track from Perth punks Nerve Quakes. A quick Google search revealed the tragic story of Shirley Finn, who in 1975 was found murdered on the Royal Perth golf course.

Videos by VICE

Her body, dressed in an elaborate ball gown and expensive jewellery, was disovered at dawn in a car parked near the ninth fairway. She has been shot three times in the head in a classic “bowling ball execution”.

Finn, a sex worker and brothel manager, had a close relationship with police detectives who controlled and regulated Perth’s prostitution and gambling activities. Her murder is still unsolved.

Taken from A New State the band’s upcoming album, “Shirley” is lead by the haunting vocals of Catie Moondog and brings to mind the moodiness of bands such as Wipers and Siouxsie and The Banshees.

The band take their name from a track by Lubricated Goat a gutsy and menacing Aussie punk band of the 80s. “I like that they were unique and very Australian sounding without sounding like Cold Chisel,” explains guitarist Caleb. “I heard them in the late 80s watching Rage late at night while living in rural WA as a kid. They had a vibe that sounded like where I lived: isolated and deranged.

To be released through Televised Suicide in Australia and Imminent Destruction in the UK, and featuring artwork from Josh Feigert from Atlanta’s Wymns Prysyn, A New State features 10 tracks of hypnotic post-punk.

‘A New State’ will be available soon on Televised Suicide and Imminent Destruction records.